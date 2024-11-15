Hyderabad: BRS MLA Ch Malla Reddy allegedly defrauds octogenarian in land deal

Hyderabad: Medchal BRS MLA Ch Malla Reddy has landed in yet another controversy, with his close relative claiming that the former bought his land, but has not made the payment in full, and on top of that, he has obstructed the path to enter in the rest of his land which he has not sold to him.

Kallem Narasimha Reddy (87), resident of Domalaguda, told media at Basheerbagh Press Club on Friday, that his close relative and former minister Malla Reddy negotiated thrice to purchase 9.19 acres of land out of the total 23.26 acres of land which he owned in survey numbers 249 and 250 in Yadaram and Turkapally villages of Shamirpet mandal in Rangareddy district.

“He came to negotiate the land at my farm house near Chilkur Balaji temple and the sale was fixed at Rs 2.25 crore per acre. He paid Rs 8.03 crore in multiple instalments and promised me that he will pay the rest of Rs 14 crore later. He also promised me that he will buy the rest of the land as well. He gave me cheques for Rs 14 crore which have bounced,” Narasimha Reddy claimed.

He told media that 9.19 acres were registered in the name of M/s CMR Infrastructure and Developers Pvt Ltd in June, but till now he has not only made the payment, but has obstructed the path to enter the rest of his 18 acres which he hasn’t sold to Malla Reddy, for which there was no other way to enter.

He also alleged that Malla Reddy has usurped the property of small and marginal farmers in a similar manner in the past.

“I sold the land to him trusting him because he is a close relative of mine. But he broke that trust and has been troubling an old aged man like me. I’m going to seek the help from CM Revanth Reddy,” he said.