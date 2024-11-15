Video: Telangana caste census forms found scattered in Medchal

Hyderabad: Telangana caste census application forms were on Friday, 15 November, found scattered along the streets from Rekula Bavi crossroads to Yellampeta in Medchal, raising questions about the state government’s commitment to the survey.

Locals in Medchal were baffled to see the caste census forms strewn across the street. Videos of the applications flying in the wind along the roadside, from Rekula Bavi crossroads to Bharat fuel station on the Medchal-Nizamabad highway, are being widely shared and have gone viral on various social media platforms.

However, it is unclear whether the forms were filled-in applications or blank ones.

Also Read Congress will force Centre to include caste count in national census: Revanth Reddy

Congress will force Centre to include caste count in national census: Revanth Reddy

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy stated that Congress would pressure the Centre to include caste data in the next national census to facilitate “political, education and employment reservations” by exceeding the 50 per cent cap on quotas.

Speaking at the Children’s Day celebrations organised on Thursday, he said the state government’s ongoing caste survey should succeed in achieving objectives like increasing reservations and allocating resources proportionate to population.

He dismissed rumours that government benefits would stop if survey details were furnished, emphasising that the exercise would instead enhance benefits for eligible recipients.