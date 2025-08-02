IT workers’ union condemn TCS decision to layoff 12,000 employees

In a strongly worded statement, the IT & ITES Democratic Employees Association (IIDEA) condemned Tech giant Tata Consultancy Services’s (TCS) decision to layoff over 1,200 employees, roughly 2 percent of its global workforce citing automation and cost-cutting strategies.

The association released a statement alleging the company is delaying onboarding for hundrerds of experienced professionals. “Around 12,261 employees, mainly in the mid and senior-levels, have been shown the door. India is its largest employee base with major hubs located in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Delhi-NCR,” the association released a statement on July 30.

IT & ITES Democratic Employees Association [IIDEA] condemns TCS’s mass layoffs of 12,000 employees, automation should not come at the cost of workers’ livelihoods@AICCTUhq @aicctukar @AICCTU_tweets pic.twitter.com/3gQdbIdHnx — IIDEA-HQ (@HqIidea) July 30, 2025

As of June 30, 2025, TCS’s workforce stood at 6,13,069. It increased its workforce by 5,000 employees in the recently concluded April-June quarter.

Interestingly, the move comes at a time when India’s top IT services companies have delivered single-digit revenue growth in Q1FY26, capping off a somewhat-sobering June quarter as macroeconomic instability and geopolitical tensions weighed on global tech demand and delayed client decision-making.

In reply, TCS stated that the layoffs were “a part of a broader ‘reskilling and redeployment’ strategy aimed at future technologies such as automation and artificial intelligence.” However, the association has criticised the “justification” mirroring corporate profits.

“If TCS genuinely values its workforce, it should use automation to reduce excessive work hours and reskill employees, not terminate them,” the statement read.

The association has demanded the company to put an arbitrary halt on the layoff process, do not compel or force its workers to resign, issue full compensation and benefits to those who left the company and provide a better work-life balance instead of job cuts.

Many wait for joining orders

The association accused the company of delaying the joining day of more than 500 employees. “Some of them who were expected to join in July this year have reportedly not received any communication from TCS. This causes financial and professional uncertainty,” the statement read.

It also raised alarm over a new deployment policy that mandates a minimum annual billability of 225 days per employee.

Karnataka govt questions TCS

Following the layoffs, the Karnataka government has asked for an explaination from TCS over the layoffs. The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) has also filed a complaint with the additional labour commissioner against the company.