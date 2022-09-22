itel launches Vision 3 Turbo with segment 1st 6GB RAM, 18W fast charging at Rs 7,699

New Delhi: itel, India’s No. 1 mobile brand under Rs 10,000 on Thursday launched another path-breaking product christened — Vision 3 Turbo — that comes packed with 6GB Turbo RAM and 18W fast charging technology at Rs 7,699, making it the first in the segment.

With this offering, the company said it aims to fuel the shift to premium, affordable smartphones in India in tier 2, 3 cities and below markets, further serving the aspiration of new age consumers who look for speed, performance and affordability.

“Technology is engulfing consumers in tier 2 and below markets, as we see a drastic increase in data consumption, and change in entertainment preference, taste, habits, and media receptiveness,” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, itel India, said in a statement.

“At itel, we are trying to be relevant to this changing shift of the Indian consumers in these markets by bringing in the next-gen products backed with innovation, trendy features, lots of value addition and most importantly at an affordable price,” Talapatra added.

After receiving an encouraging response from the consumers with its flagship SP Vision 3, itel took a leap ahead in launching its premium affordable SP Vision 3 Turbo with 3GB+3GB turbo RAM along with 18W fast charging, which improves running speed significantly to provide seamless and uninterrupted mobile experience to the users.

“Vision 3 Turbo is a testimony to the above insights as this smartphone fuels the aspiration of our consumers by giving them the best in features along with premiumness and superior quality. Our market and consumer insights have helped us in understanding the needs of this generation residing at hinterlands and tier 2, 3 and below towns,” Talapatra said.

“Vision 3 Turbo is aimed at transforming the lives of semi-urban and rural consumers who want to explore technology. We have worked with utmost dedication to upholding our promise with Vision 3 Turbo. With the expandable Turbo RAM, higher ROM capacity, powerful battery and bigger screen, this device is surely going to fulfil our consumers’ technology aspirations,” he added.

Vision 3 Turbo comes with 3GB+3GB turbo RAM that can mobilize the idle memory to improve the overall running speed and give the user a super smooth experience.

The 18W fast charging technology support can reduce the charging time significantly by up to 50 per cent, making it a first-of-its-kind offering in this price segment. Even a 20-minute flash charge gives the phone a whopping 3hrs of talk time.

Also, Vision 3 Turbo supports 64GB ROM, which can be expandable up to 128GB, saving consumers from any compromise while giving them ample space to save their favourite movies, web series or shoot videos.

Vision 3 Turbo is powered by a massive 5000mAh in-built Li-polymer battery with reverse charging. With intelligent Power Management, the built-in AI Power Master increases battery backup by 20 per cent.

Vision 3 Turbo boasts a premium, bigger 6.6-inch HD+ IPS Waterdrop display, providing a perfect combo of style and performance. The 8.85mm slim unibody design makes the smartphone flaunt-worthy.

The phone is available in three colours; Multi Green, Jewel Blue and Deep Ocean Blue.

Vision 3 also sports an 8MP AI dual rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera to provide a best-in-class photography experience to consumers.

Vision 3 Turbo also comes with a service assurance of a One Time Screen Replacement offer where consumers can avail of free one-time screen replacement of a broken screen within 100 days of purchase without paying any cost or at Zero cost. Carlcare is the exclusive service brand of TRANSSION Holdings with a service network of 1100+ across India.