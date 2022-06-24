It’s confirmed! Hera Pheri is returning with chapter 3

Hyderabad: In a treat for movie buffs, filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala announced the much-awaited third installment of 2000’s classic cult Hera Pheri. The first part featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. It was followed by second part ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ which was released in 2006, had Bipasha Basu and Rimi Sen in the cast list along with the first part’s trio.

In his interview with Bollywood Hungama, Firoz revealed that the film will have original cast with keeping the innocence of the characters same as previous films. He said, “You’ll get to see it very soon with the same star cast – Akshay ji, Paresh bhai and Suniel ji. The story is in place, and we are working on certain modalities. It’ll be made in the same way, retaining the innocence of the characters. We can’t take past achievements for granted. So, we have to be extra careful in terms of our content, story, screenplay, characters, mannerism etc.”

The first installment was directed by Priyadarshan while Neeraj Vora directed and wrote the script of the sequel. And now, when asked about who will direct the third part, Firoz said, “We have shortlisted somebody. We are in talks. We’ll make the announcement soon.”

It was earlier reported that Hera Pheri 3 will feature Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. However, they were just speculations and nothing as such is happening. More details about the female star cast and release date are awaited.