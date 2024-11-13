‘It’s funny’: Atif Aslam on news of him opposing concert in Saudi

Riyadh: Renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, known for his soulful voice and timeless hits, has been making headlines since yesterday following a viral claim that he refused to perform in Saudi Arabia. The rumor, widely circulated on social media and various entertainment platforms, alleged that the singer declined an invitation to perform, supposedly stating, “My heart cannot accept performing near holy places.”

Atif Aslam’s alleged statement quickly made rounds online. Many portals shared the unverified information, with several Instagram pages amplifying the claim. However, the singer has now stepped forward to dispel the rumors.

Atif Aslam’s Official Statement

In an official statement given to Dawn journalist Maliha Rehman, the Tere Liye singer clarified that the viral claims not true.

“It is funny and strange that statements that I have never made get connected with me. Media and the artist community have a responsibility to check the validity of a statement before reporting it and making comments on it. We have performed in the past in Riyadh – perhaps this is the best way proving our opinion on the topic at hand, ” Atif told the journalist.

Adding to the clarification, a video of Atif Aslam announcing his Riyadh concert from 2019 has also resurfaced and is now trending online.

"Hello my friends, I'm happy to tell you that i will be performing in Saudi Arabia for the first time on Friday October 25 2019 in Riyadh at the international stage during the Riyadh Season. Tickets available at https://t.co/knRzee8DAu – see you there!"#atifaslam #Riyadh #KSA pic.twitter.com/eENnGjV6po — Atif Aslam (@itsaadee) October 23, 2019

Atif Aslam, who has captivated millions globally over his two-decade career, is celebrated for iconic Bollywood tracks like Dil Diyan Gallan, Tere Sang Yaara, and Tu Jaane Na.