It’s good to have four fit fast bowlers going into World Cup: Mhambrey

Colombo: India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on Thursday said the return of Jasprit Bumrah has beefed up their pace unit and it is pleasing to have four fully-fit fast bowlers going into next month’s World Cup.

During the recent tour to Ireland, Bumrah wore India colours after a long injury layoff, and impressed with his intensity during the ongoing Asia Cup as well.

“We have been following Bumrah’s progress from the NCA, and we are very happy with the report that we have got.

“Now, we have four quality bowlers, and it is always great to have those options. The problem of plenty is always good,” Mhambrey said ahead of India’s final Super 4 match against Bangladesh on Friday.

However, India’s first-choice pace attack is now centred around Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya, forcing the management to bench Mohammed Shami.

“It’s not very easy to drop someone like Shami. The experience that he has and the performance that he has done for the country is phenomenal. It’s never easy to have that kind of a conversation (dropping a player),” he said.

Mhambrey said while it was a difficult choice, the player concerned has been conveyed clearly about the team decision.

“But we are clear in the way we have gone about the conversation with the players and they have shown confidence in us.

“Players know any decision that we take and they know that it is for the benefit of the team,” said Mhambrey.

The former India pacer was also delighted to see the strides Pandya has taken as a bowler in recent times.

“I am very happy with the way Hardik has shaped up, something that we have worked on for a long time. We have been managing his workload, making sure that he is fit and able to achieve what we expect out of him.

“Once he hits 140 kmph he is a different bowler. From the team perspective it’s a wicket-taking option that we have,” added Mhambrey.

Mhambrey also said the Indian team has undertaken the process of developing the bowling skills of some batsmen, so that they have more options to choose from when needed.

Tilak Varma features prominently in that scheme.

“”I have been working with Tilak since his U-19 days. We were in South Africa and we realised he has bowling skills. We are working on it consistently.

“If the captain gets confidence that he can bowl one over and deliver, this one over can turn into two overs. But it depends on circumstances where we need that extra bowler,” he said.