It’s official: Nayanthara and Salman Khan join hands for next

Chennai: The makers of director Vamshi Paidipally’s upcoming action extravaganza featuring Bollywood star Salman Khan in the lead, on Tuesday welcomed lady Superstar Nayanthara onboard the unit of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its X timeline, Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house that is producing the magnum opus, wrote, “The Queen Arrives. The epitome of versatility and excellence #NAYANTHARA joins #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm. It’s an honour to have you on board for something truly special that’s underway. #SVC63 @BeingSalmanKhan @directorvamshi #DilRaju #Shirish @SVC_official @kuldeeprathor9 #RafiKazi.”

The news has got the entire trade excited. It may be recalled that the makers had on Monday announced that Bollywood star Salman Khan was all set to lead an ambitious new action drama that would bring him together for the first time with acclaimed filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally and celebrated producer Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The announcement of this high-powered collaboration ignited immense excitement among fans and within the industry. The trio unveiled the project on social media, instantly positioning it as one of the biggest cinematic events slated for 2027.

Planned as a grand theatrical spectacle, the film is scheduled to go on floors in April.

Director Vamshi Paidipally, known for his ability to strike a perfect balance between emotion and grandeur, has consistently delivered impactful entertainers. Having collaborated with leading stars across industries including Prabhas, Jr. NTR, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Vijay , Vamshi has established himself as a filmmaker with both range and mass appeal. His National Award winning film ‘Maharshi’ further stands as a testament to his vision.

For Salman Khan, this marks a fresh collaboration with both Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju. Over the years, he has been at the centre of some of the biggest commercial entertainers in Indian cinema from Dabangg and Kick to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and the Tiger franchise. With this film, there is clear curiosity around what new space the story will explore for him.

Director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju share a proven track record, having collaborated on five successful films – each emerging as a blockbuster.