Iulia Vantur holds Salman Khan close, rare photo breaks internet

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur have been rumored to be dating for several years now. While the couple has neither confirmed nor denied their relationship, Iulia is often seen at Salman’s family gatherings. The two have also collaborated professionally, with Iulia singing the song “Jag Ghoomeya” from Salman’s film Sultan.

According to several reports, Iulia Vantur lives with Salman Khan and his parents. Salman threw a birthday bash for Iulia at his Mumbai residence on July 24. Several inside pictures have surfaced on social media. One photo of the rumoured lovebirds that grabbed our attention is a selfie where Iulia is seen holding Salman close. Check it out below.

Guests at the celebration included Mika Singh and music composer Sajid. Mika shared a reel on Instagram, taking selfies with the birthday girl and other guests.

On the work front, Salman Khan is busy with his upcoming film Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the action entertainer stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj in important roles. The official title of the film was announced in April 2024, with a title card featuring a deep blue background. Sikandar is scheduled to release on Eid 2025.