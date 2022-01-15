Ixigo shows Hyderabad for Bhagyanagar on website, apologizes for technical error

Hyderabad: Ixigo has landed in controversy after its website listed Hyderabad Airport when a user searched with the keyword “Bhagyanagar”.

Sharing the screengrab, the user tweeted, “Hey @ixigo who the hell gave you the right to change Hyderabad’s name to Bhagyanagar?

I type in Bhagyanagar and it shows RGIA. What the hell?

Absolutely not okay. Ridiculous. So tomorrow if someone calls a city Fart Nagar will you do that too?

Hyderabadis should #boycottixigo”.

Soon after the tweet, many netizens expressed their anger and some of them even gave a boycott call.

Responding to the development, the online travel portal said that it was a technical issue that has been fixed. It wrote, “Hey there! the issue has been fixed. It happened due to a technical issue. We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused”.

Ixigo

It is an online travel portal that was launched in 2007. Its headquarter is located in Gurgaon.

The portal allows the booking of travel tickets through its associate websites and apps.

Bhagyanagar controversy

RSS and Bharatiya Janata Party have been raising the demand to rename Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar.

During the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election, 2020, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that if Faizabad can be renamed Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj, then Hyderabad too can be renamed as Bhagyanagar.

Recently, BJP MLA Raja Singh also said that some of Telangana’s districts including Hyderabad will be renamed if the BJP comes to power after the next elections.

The MLA further said that all the names changed during Nizam’s rule will be renamed.