J-K: 3.7 magnitude earthquake hits Kishtwar

Published: 26th December 2023 9:07 am IST
Kishtwar: An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 1.10 am at a depth of 5 km.

The epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 33.36 and longitude 76.67, as per NCS.
“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.7, Occurred on 26-12-2023, 01:10:26 IST, Lat: 33.36 & Long: 76.67, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir, India,” the NCS posted on X.

