J-K: 3 BSF soldiers killed, 9 injured as bus falls into gorge

The bus was transporting 35 BSF soldiers for deployment in the upcoming phase of the assembly election

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 20th September 2024 8:26 pm IST
Hyderabad: At least three Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers lost their lives, and six others were critically injured when their bus plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday, September 20

The accident occurred when the 52-seater bus, part of a seven-bus convoy, went off the hilly road and fell 40 feet. The bus was transporting 35 BSF soldiers for deployment in the upcoming phase of the assembly election. The injured soldiers were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving medical care.

According to reports, joint rescue operations of SDRF Budgam and other agencies are underway.

The injured soldiers are reported to be in critical condition.

Tags
