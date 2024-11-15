J-K CM Omar meets Sitharaman, discusses steps to reduce dependency on Centre

New Delhi: In a bid to enhance the economic growth of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday to discuss the Union territory’s financial progress with a focus on increasing local revenue generation to decrease reliance on the Centre.

The discussion took place as Abdullah continued his outreach in the national capital, focusing on strategic investments in infrastructure and connectivity to position J&K as an attractive investment destination.

This meeting is particularly significant as it precedes the ruling National Conference-led government’s inaugural budget presentation after six years of central rule.

Shri Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah), Hon'ble Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, calls on Smt @nsitharaman. pic.twitter.com/MNbMkdFEjU — Nirmala Sitharaman Office (@nsitharamanoffc) November 15, 2024

Officials described the meeting as “very positive”, detailing Abdullah’s emphasis on the region’s financial health and the need for innovative measures to bolster revenue.

The chief minister underscored the importance of attracting investments that would generate employment, particularly in sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and horticulture, the officials said.

He stressed on the need to invest in infrastructure and connectivity so that Jammu and Kashmir “improves as an investment destination”, they said.

In a notable comeback during the recent assembly elections — the first in a decade — Abdullah’s National Conference secured 42 out of 90 assembly seats.

The chief minister, along with five cabinet colleagues, took oath on October 16, marking a new chapter in the region’s governance.

The National Conference highlighted the meeting on social media, sharing an image of Abdullah and Sitharaman exchanging pleasantries, and noted that the conversation centred on the economic and financial trajectory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah called upon the Union Cabinet Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs. The discussion revolved around economic and financial progress of Jammu & Kashmir,” National Conference said on X.

Earlier this week, Abdullah also called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, marking his second visit to New Delhi since assuming office.

This follows the significant political changes in August 2019, when Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories and its special status under Article 370 was revoked.

The chief minister had separate meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Home minister Amit Shah, minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari and Power Minister Manohar Lal in the second last week of October.

During his prior engagements, Abdullah secured commitments for additional 300 MW power supply to the region ahead of the winter months and obtained funding for rural bridge construction from central ministers, further underscoring his administration’s proactive approach to regional development.

As Jammu and Kashmir seeks to redefine its economic narrative, the government’s strategic initiatives under Abdullah’s leadership may pave the way for a more self-reliant and prosperous future, the officials said.