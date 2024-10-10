J-K: Delhi-Srinagar need to walk extra mile

There are two ways of looking at the verdict delivered by the voters in Assembly elections held in Jammu and Kashmir after a decade , the people across the UT have not voted in unison and though the National Conference -Congress alliance have won a clear majority but they are confronted with a peculiar situation where the alliance leadership is confronted with a question whether it is really in command of the situation . Secondly, Jammu has delivered a verdict for itself , asserting its religious and regional identity from the plains which is essentially deemed as heartthrob of Hindu-dominated region . The two verdicts don’t compliment each other .

As of today , Delhi controls all the levers of command and control of Jammu and Kashmir. The only difference that these elections have made is to mandate the elected MLAs to speak for them even when their voters know that there is not much of power in their hand . this fact is also known , rather known it in larger terms to National Conference which is the real winner from Kashmir and some hilly areas of Jammu region . It cannot hope to achieve much unless or until Delhi responds to its demands .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , both as a political courtesy and protocol complimented National Conference for what he called its commendable performance in the elections , conveying a profound message that he recognizes the verdict that has overwhelmingly favoured NC . There , however, was a big political point that PM made while complimenting NC , he did not mention the alliance . He singled out NC for his compliments .

It is expected that Centre- Srinagar relations will see some change after the elections . National Conference is not a party of yesteryear .when it suffered erosion in its moorings in 2014 polls – reduced to 15 seats as against 28 of PDP. Today it is in a different avatar. It has scored very impressive victory across the Valley with remarkable margins – Omar Abdullah himself has won from both the seats that he contested – Budgam and Ganderbal. This victory is very sweet as it has come as the voters have reposed faith in the party in an atmosphere that evolved in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 . The party is beneficiary of the atmospherics as it proved that it doesn’t win all the time because of the poll boycott calls , a stigma that BJP attached to it for all its performances since 1996 Assembly polls . This should help NC in giving a weight to its voice in a polite manner to help BJP, and the Central government , to trust it for governance in a difficult place like J&K.. But that will take time . All the hostilities of the past will not disappear overnight . A consistent effort will have to be made .

NC’s face for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has struck right notes in his interviews, which he prefers to grant to Delhi-based channels as he believes that Delhi alone can help him to become functional . It is driven by the realpolitik .He cannot deliver without Delhi’s blessings . This is a different time . It is not like post 2008 victory when in post-poll alliance with Congress, Omar led a government in which Delhi was completely on his side . that he took for granted and survived a number of crises .This is different government. It believes holding the state governments, whether that of their own party or others , accountable for everything that they do. So, he will have to tread very cautiously, make a right choice of words which should not be too flattering , and not too offensive as well. If he becomes too supplicant to Delhi of the day, he risks his credibility with voters who voted for the party .And if he asserts himself too much, Delhi will not tolerate it .

The best course is to mend fences and both sides will have to walk extra mile to reach a point of convergence.. It is equally prudent for Delhi to work in direction of saving Jammu and Kashmir from slipping away into political canvas . Even if it is assumed that the vote was for the peace which is USP of Delhi at the moment , and which enabled the voters to come out fearlessly to vote and elect their government , then it Delhi should respond to the new imperatives to grant ownership of changed Kashmir to its people . A large hearted approach is needed.