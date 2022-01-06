J-K govt inks pact with UAE-based LuLu Group to set up food processing hub in Srinagar

Dubai: Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UAE-based LuLu Group to set up a food processing and logistics hub in Srinagar.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, and LuLu Group Chairman, Yusuff Ali MA.

Speaking at the occasion, Lt Governor said, “Relations between India and UAE are long-standing and deep rooted. People-to-people contact and trade have seen momentum in the recent years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“The world-famous GI-tagged saffron has been launched at LuLu Hypermarket, which I see as a major step towards boosting Jammu Kashmir and Dubai partnership. LuLu group is already importing apples from Jammu and Kashmir. And with saffron, we are adding Kashmir’s finest spice to the basket. I am certain that this new beginning will take our trade to unprecedented levels,” Sinha added.

He said the MoU with LuLu Group will expand the collaboration between Jammu and Kashmir and Dubai.

“Trade between Jammu and Kashmir and Dubai has remained steady, despite COVID-19 challenges and it reflects the resilience of our deep economic linkages. The MoU will further expand Jammu Kashmir-Dubai collaboration and Jammu Kashmir-LuLu Group partnership,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Worth mentioning, Jammu and Kashmir ranks first in the production of saffron, apple, walnut, and almond in India. The MoU with the LuLu group will help the union territory to reach out to shoppers at 190 LuLu Hypermarkets across the GCC and Egypt.