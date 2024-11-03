J-K: Grenade attack at Sunday market in Srinagar, 6 injured

Srinagar: At least six individuals were injured in a grenade attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s capital, Srinagar on Sunday, November 3. The injured have been shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) for further medical care.

The blast took place at the Sunday market near the Tourist Reception Centre, causing widespread panic as shoppers rushed to find safety. The explosion sent waves of fear through the crowd, causing many to scramble for cover.

Police and paramilitary forces have been rushed to the spot to evacuate the injured and launch a search operation to track the unknown assailants.

Reacting to the incident, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah stated on X “The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks and encounters in parts of the valley. Today’s news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the ‘Sunday market’ in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians. The security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear.”