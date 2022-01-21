J-K logs 5,720 fresh Covid cases, 5 more deaths

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 21st January 2022 7:26 pm IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 5,720 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 3,84,381, while five more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,591, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,890 were from the Jammu division and 3,830 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 1,341, followed by 1,306 in Jammu district.

There are 34,882 active coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir, while 3,44,908 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The number of mucormycosis (black fungus) cases in the union territory stands at 51. No fresh case has been reported since last evening, they said.

