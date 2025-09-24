J-K: Man arrested for aiding terrorists in Pahalgam attack

The other two were identified as Jibran and Hamza Afghani. Jibran was involved in the Sonamarg Tunnel attack in October 2024.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 24th September 2025 7:42 pm IST
Representational Image

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday arrested a person from South Kashmir who had allegedly provided logistical support to terrorists responsible for the April 22 Pahalgham terror attack, officials said here.

“Based on an intelligence lead, Srinagar police arrested an Over Ground Worker from South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. He was identified as Mohd Yousuf Katari (26),” an official said.

The officials said that he had a role in providing logistical support to the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack who were later killed during Operation Mahadev. In the July 29 encounter, the Army’s elite para commandos had gunned down the three terrorists on the outskirts of Srinagar.

They included Sulieman alias Asif, who is believed to be the mastermind of the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 people, mainly tourists, were killed.

