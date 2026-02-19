J-K Man held near Red Fort for impersonating NIA officer to scam job-seekers

New Delhi: A man from Jammu and Kashmir was apprehended by Delhi Police near Red Fort for allegedly posing as an officer of a central agency and cheating economically vulnerable families on the pretext of providing jobs, an official said on Thursday, February 19.

The accused, identified as Mudassar, a resident of Pulwama, was intercepted during patrolling by a team from Kotwali police station.

Police said a black Hyundai Santro car bearing a Jammu and Kashmir registration number was found parked under suspicious circumstances near Delhi Chalo Park behind the Red Fort.

Officers found Mudassar and a minor inside the car.

“When questioned, Mudassar produced an identity card similar to that issued by the National Investigation Agency. The card appeared suspicious and both were brought to the police station for detailed questioning,” a senior police officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly been targeting economically vulnerable families in Jammu and Kashmir by promising employment in Delhi in exchange for money, he said.

“Mudassar had assured the minor boy’s family of arranging a job for him and taken an advance payment before bringing him to Delhi,” the officer added.

Police said they left Kashmir on February 12 and reached Delhi on the night of February 13, and were staying at a guest house in the Jama Masjid area. The accused claimed he has contacted some people to arrange for a job for the minor but failed to produce any documentary proof.

Joint interrogation with the Special Cell, Intelligence Bureau and the central agency concerned established that the identity card was forged and no such card had been issued.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.