J-K: NCPCR seeks probe against Mehbooba for ‘using children for poll gains’

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th April 2024 8:15 pm IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: In a significant development, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday took cognisance of a report on ‘X’ accusing PDP President and Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat candidate Mehbooba Mufti of using school children for campaigning in the election.

In a communication to Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said that the child rights panel has taken suo motto cognisance of the matter and is informing the CEC of the same for deemed appropriate action against her]

Also Read
Polling begins for Jammu LS seat amid tight security

Mehbooba Mufti is the PDP candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat and her main rivals are Mian Altaf Ahmad of the NC and Zafar Iqbal Manhas of the J&K Apni Party. The constituency goes to vote on May 7 in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th April 2024 8:15 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button