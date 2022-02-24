J-K Police arrest 2 LeT terrorists, 1 associate in Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir Police along with security forces on Thursday have arrested three active terrorists including two hybrid terrorists of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Budgam and Baramulla.

Besides that, the police have also arrested one associate of the terrorists. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession.

“Acting on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Aarath area of Budgam, Police along with 2RR (Rashtriya Rifles) arrested an active terrorist of proscribed outfit LeT identified as Yasir Mushtaq son of Mushtaq Ahmed and a terrorist associate identified as Irfan Bashir son of Bashir Ahmed Dar both residents of Allahpora Budgam”, said Kashmir police.

“Incriminating materials of proscribed terror outfit LeT, arms and ammunition including one Chinese grenade, one AK Magazine and 30 AK rounds were recovered from their possession”, added the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist had joined terror folds recently and the arrested terrorist associate was providing the logistic support to him.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of laws has been registered at Police station Budgam and further investigation into the matter is in progress.

Moreover, Police in Baramulla along with Army’s 32 RR, CRPF 53 Bn and SSB 2nd Bn arrested two-hybrid terrorists identified as Muzamil Ahmad son of Mohammad Ramzan Sheikh and Mohammad Yaseen son of Ghulam Nabi Sofi both residents of Chakloo Baramulla.

As per police records, the duo was missing since February 16. On their disclosure, two Chinese Pistols, two Magazines and 12 Pistol rounds were recovered.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo was in close contact with handlers of LeT across the border and on their directions they left their homes on February 16 to join the terror outfit. It was also revealed that they were tasked to carry out an attack on the Police or Security Force and soft targets in the coming days.

Accordingly, a case under the relevant sections of law has been registered in PS Baramulla and investigation is in progress. Their involvement in other terror acts is also being investigated.