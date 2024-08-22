J-K polls: Alliance with Congress final on all 90 seats, says Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: In a significant political development, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah announced on Thursday that an alliance with the Congress was finalised for all 90 assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir, which is going for its maiden assembly polls after being reorganised into a Union Territory.

The announcement follows a meeting between Abdullah, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the National Conference chief’s residence.

“We had a productive meeting in a cordial atmosphere. The alliance is confirmed, and God willing, it will function smoothly. We will sign the agreement, covering all 90 seats,” Abdullah told reporters.

The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will take place in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, with the results set to be announced on October 4.

Gandhi, during his address to party workers in Jammu, also said, “The coalition is taking place and I hope that in whatever way the coalition forms, our soldiers, workers and commanders get due respect.”

Earlier in Srinagar, he said it was the first time since Independence that a state had been downgraded to a Union Territory (UT).

“This has never happened before. UTs have become states but it is the first time that a state became a UT. We are very clear in our national manifesto as well that it is a priority for us that the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh get their democratic rights back,” he added.

The Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, in 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Abdullah also noted the participation of CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami in the alliance, expressing hope that the coalition would secure a significant majority to enhance the lives of the region’s residents.

“I hope our people are with us too and that we win with a huge majority,” he added.

When questioned about Gandhi’s earlier assurance regarding the Congress and the INDIA bloc’s commitment to restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah expressed optimism that full statehood, along with all associated powers, would be reinstated.

“Statehood is very important for all of us. This has been promised to us. This state has witnessed bad days, and we hope it (statehood) will be restored with its full powers,” he stated.

Regarding a potential common minimum programme for the alliance, Abdullah clarified that their primary objective was to unite against divisive forces in the country. “Our common programme is to fight the elections to defeat the divisive forces that exist in the country.”

Abdullah also did not dismiss the possibility of a collaboration with the People’s Democratic Party, led by Mehbooba Mufti, either before or after the elections.

“Let us first go through the polls, then we will look into those things. No doors are closed for anybody,” he said.

The People’s Democratic Party is also a constituent of the INDIA bloc.

When asked about the specifics of the seat-share arrangement, Abdullah requested patience, assuring that details would be disclosed before the first phase of elections.

He also refrained from commenting on whether he would personally contest in the elections, instead expressing satisfaction with the spirit of cooperation demonstrated in the meeting with the Congress leaders.

Meanwhile, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy challenged the Congress to clarify its stance on Article 370 and the National Conference’s resolution to revoke it.

Reddy, who chaired an organisational meeting to assess the BJP’s preparations for the elections, questioned the Congress regarding the National Conference’s manifesto, which he said sought to reverse certain rights granted to various groups in the Union Territory.

Among the 12 guarantees listed in the National Conference’s manifesto are the restoration of Article 370, the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, and the implementation of the autonomy resolution passed by the erstwhile assembly in 2000.

In a show of support, senior CPI(M) leader Tarigami welcomed the announcement of the National Conference-Congress alliance, emphasising that it was a necessary step for the region’s political landscape.

“We welcome the announcement by Farooq Abdullah regarding the alliance of the National Conference-Congress and the CPI(M) for the polls,” Tarigami told PTI.

He said the pre-poll alliance was a welcome development and was much needed, keeping in view the present situation and the challenges faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir since the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 and the downgrading and dividing the erstwhile state into two Union territories.

“It is time now that the secular parties act together and defeat those in power who have been doing away with whatever constitutional guarantees were there for Jammu and Kashmir,” Tarigami said and added that the alliance would also address the livelihood issues of the people.

The ordinary people have “suffered tremendously” since 2019 and the time has come to defeat the designs of the BJP regime, the CPI(M) leader added.