J-K records 1,148 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 11th January 2022 7:52 pm IST
Representative Image

Srinagar: A total of 1,148 people were confirmed COVID-19 positive in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, registering a 63 percent jump in daily cases, officials said.

The union territory also reported two more deaths, raising the toll to 4,542.

The total number of infections has risen to 3,46,506, the officials said.

Of the fresh cases on Tuesday, 640 were recorded from the Jammu division and 508 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Jammu district recorded the highest of 301 cases, followed by 256 cases in Srinagar district, they added.

There are 4,810 active Covid cases in the union territory as of now. The number of recovered patients was 3,37,150, the officials said.

