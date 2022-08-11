J-K records 637 new Covid cases

Published: 11th August 2022
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 637 fresh Covid cases on Thursday that pushed its tally to 4,72,011, officials said.

The Union territory also reported one fresh death due to coronavirus, they said.

Of the new cases, 112 were reported from the Jammu division and 525 cases from the Kashmir Valley, the officials said.

The death toll due to the viral disease has reached 4,777, they said.

There are 4,893 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,62,341, the officials said.

