J-K: Suspected Pak terrorist killed by security forces in Kathua; encounter breaks out in Doda

Jammu: A suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed by security forces after the ultras attacked a village near the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening and injured a civilian, police said.

In a separate incident, a gunfight has begun between terrorists and security forces in the higher reaches of Doda district but there was no immediate report of any casualty, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Anand Jain, who reached Kathua to supervise the anti-terrorist operation, told reporters.

Sharing details about the Kathua operation, Jain said, “Two terrorists who appeared to be freshly infiltrated (from across the border) surfaced in Saida Sukhal village around 8 pm and asked for water from a household. The people got frightened and as soon as information was received, a police team headed by sub-divisional police officer and Station House officer rushed to the village.”

“One of the terrorists tried to hurl a grenade and was killed in the exchange of fire, while the second terrorist is reported to be hiding in the village,” the ADGP added.

He said the operation in the village near Koota Mode in the Hiranagar sector, over 60 km from here, was underway.

The officials said an AK assault rifle and a rucksack were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorist whose identity and group affiliation were being ascertained.

A civilian identified as Omkar Nath alias “Bitu”, who had suffered grievous injuries in one of his arms in the terrorist firing, was evacuated to a hospital, they said.

Only one civilian was injured in the terrorist attack, Jain said, putting at rest rumours that three civilians were killed and many others were injured in the incident.

“Do not pay heed to unconfirmed reports,” the officer said.

He said terrorists also opened fire on a joint party of police and Rashtriya Rifles in Chattergala pass in Doda district. “The firing in the area is still going on and further details are awaited.”

Without naming Pakistan, the ADGP said the “hostile” neighbour is always making attempts to disturb peaceful atmosphere in the Jammu region.

Asked about the possible involvement of the two terrorists in the brutal killing of chemist Amarjit Sharma whose throat-slit body was recovered in nearby Mela village late Sunday night, Jain said it is a matter of investigation.

The latest terrorist attack on a village in Kathua comes two days after the ultras attacked a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge, resulting in the death of nine persons and injuries to 41 others.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he is in constant touch with top civil and police officials in the district, which is part of his Udhampur parliamentary constituency, and a local villager whose house was attacked by the terrorists.

I am in continuous online contact with DC #Kathua Sh Rakesh Minhas in the wake of terrorist attack on a house in village Saida in Hiranagar sector close to the International Border. I am also in touch with SSP Kathua Sh Anayat Ali Choudhary who is on the spot. The owner of

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, “I am in continuous online contact with DC (deputy commissioner) Kathua Sh Rakesh Minhas in the wake of the terrorist attack on a house in village Saida in Hiranagar sector close to the International Border.

“I am also in touch with SSP Kathua Sh Anayat Ali Choudhary, who is on the spot. The owner of the house that was attacked (name not to be disclosed) is also in touch on mobile phone. Joint police and paramilitary operation is going on…,” the minister wrote on ‘X’.

He also confirmed the killing of one terrorist so far and said, “I and my office are in constant touch and keeping a close watch on the developments.”

Sharing further details about the incident, a police spokesperson said the villagers grew suspicious of the terrorists who were looking for water and slammed the doors on them while a few raised hue and cry.

“The terrorists panicked and fired randomly in the air and also at one of the villagers passing by,” the official said.

“Police with the help of CRPF has cordoned the area. A search party is clearing the houses one by one. So far one family of husband and wife has been evacuated to a hospital. While the wife is unhurt, the husband is injured in the arm and appears to be stable,” the spokesperson said.

The police requested citizens to wait for authentic information and not indulge in spreading different narratives that are unverified.

“This is a national security challenge posed by hostile elements from across and instead of engaging the police in law order management, citizens are requested to assist and cooperate with the police in completing the operation logically and successfully so that the terrorists are killed and simultaneously the injured (if any) are evacuated for treatment,” the spokesperson said.