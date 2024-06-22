J-K: UAPA tribunal confirms ban on Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muslim League

The one-member tribunal of Delhi High Court judge Sachin Datta was constituted under the stringent anti-terror law in January to assess whether there was "sufficient cause" behind the imposition of the ban

Updated: 22nd June 2024 6:12 pm IST
Judge gavel with Justice lawyers
Representational image

New Delhi: A tribunal set up under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Saturday, June 22, confirmed the Centre’s decision to impose a five-year ban on the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) was declared outlawed for five years by the government under the UAPA on December 27, 2023, on account of being involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in the Union Territory.

Founded by deceased separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat was declared outlawed for five years on December 31, 2023. The organisation was banned for fomenting terrorism and spreading anti-India propaganda in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati and advocate Rajat Nair represented the government before the tribunal.

