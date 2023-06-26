J Swaminathan takes charge as RBI Deputy Governor

Swaminathan was the Managing Director, Corporate Banking and Subsidiaries, of SBI before being appointed as Deputy Governor.

RBI

New Delhi: Top banker J. Swaminathan on Monday took charge as the Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The government on June 21 had appointed him to the post of Deputy Governor for a period of three years from the date of joining the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Swaminathan was the Managing Director, Corporate Banking and Subsidiaries, of the State Bank of India (SBI) before being appointed as Deputy Governor.

As Deputy Governor, he will look after Consumer Education and Protection Department, Department of Supervision, Financial Inclusion and Development Department, Inspection Department, Premises Department and Rajbhasha Department.

In a career with SBI spanning over 34 years, Swaminathan has held various assignments across corporate and international banking, retail and digital banking, finance and assurance functions.

