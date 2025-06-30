Jabalpur airport gets bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

All security measures have been taken at the airport and the situation is normal now.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 30th June 2025 2:28 pm IST
Representational Image of bomb
Representational Image

Jabalpur: The Jabalpur airport in Madhya Pradesh received a bomb threat which turned out to be a hoax after a search of the premises, an official said on Monday.

The officials of the airport, located at Dumna in Jabalpur, informed that an email threatening to blow up the facility was received on Sunday, following which the premises was evacuated and an investigation launched, Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma said.

“During the investigation, it was found that the mail was sent to 40 to 41 places simultaneously. It seems likely the work of some miscreant,” he said.

MS Creative School

Immediately after getting the information, Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), dog squad, local police along with the Central Industrial Security Force started a search operation.

“But no such (suspicious) thing was found. After this, the flights were operated on time,” the official said.

All security measures have been taken at the airport and the situation is normal now, he said.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Sharma said the task of finding the unidentified culprit has been assigned to the cyber cell.

“We are gathering all the information. The culprit will be nabbed soon and legal action will be taken,” he said.

Based on a complaint by the airport officials, the Khamaria police have registered a case under section 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 30th June 2025 2:28 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button