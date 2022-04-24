Jack Dorsey is now Block’s Head, drops CEO title

San Francisco: Jack Dorsey is no longer the financial services firm Block’s CEO, instead, now, the executive is choosing to call himself “Block Head”.

Dorsey co-founded Square in 2009, and the company changed its name to Block in December.

According to The Verge, the company filed an 8-K with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announcing the change, and of course, the new title came into effect on 4/20.

Despite the new title, the Twitter co-founder’s job at Block will ultimately remain the same: there will be “no changes in Dorsey’s roles and responsibilities, and he will continue to serve as principal executive officer of the Company”.

Block’s bylaws also no longer require that the company to have an officer with the title of CEO and president, which seems to mean that anyone who succeeds Dorsey in his role could also be called Block Head, the report said.

According to the filing, the change happened at Dorsey’s request.

While replying to Dorsey on micro-blogging site Twitter, tech billionaire Elon Musk called Dorsey’s new title ‘fire’.