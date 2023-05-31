Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky crosses 100,000 users

The app offers a simplified user interface where you can click a plus button to create a post of 256 characters, which can include photos.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 31st May 2023 1:14 pm IST
Jack Dorsey's Bluesky crosses 100,000 users

New Delhi: Twitter rival Bluesky, backed by Jack Dorsey, has crossed more than 100,000 users with a total of 3.19 million posts, and is growing steadily.

The invite-only Bluesky, available on Android, offers a host of new features and was initially launched to iOS users in February in a closed beta.

Bluesky aims to give users algorithmic choices and includes basic tools for tracking likes or bookmarks, editing tweets, quote-tweeting, DMs, using hashtags, and more.

While Twitter asks “What’s happening?”, Bluesky asks “What’s up?”

Bluesky users can share, mute and block accounts, but advanced tools, like adding them to lists, are not yet available.

The Discover tab in the bottom centre of the app’s navigation is useful, offering more “who to follow” suggestions and a feed of recently posted Bluesky updates.

“Another tab lets you check on your Notifications, including likes, reposts, follows, and replies, also much like Twitter. There are no DMs,” according to reports.

You can search for and follow other individuals, much like on Twitter, then view their updates in a Home timeline.

User profiles contain a profile pic, background, bio, and metrics.

Bluesky last year received $13 million in funding with Twitter co-founder Dorsey on its board.

