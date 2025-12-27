Jackky Bhagnani drops cute pics with Rakul, calls it a special birthday

Mumbai: Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani shared a heartfelt note reflecting on his recent birthday, saying the warmth and love he received has stayed with him far longer than he anticipated.

Jackky, who turned 41 on December 25, took to Instagram, where he shared a string of loved-up pictures, where they posed in front of a Christamas tree.

“This birthday stayed with me longer than I expected. Grateful for the love, the messages, and this moment right here.Merry Christmas to you and yours!!” he wrote as the caption.

On Jackky’s birthday, Rakul penned a romantic note for her “favourite human” saying that he is her strength, comfort, and biggest blessing.

Rakul took to Instagram, where she dedicated a reel to Jackky. In the clip, she has described him as her “pillar, work buddy, safe place, biggest cheerleader, clam in chaos and favourite person to do life with. She topped that with “Happy Birthday my love” in the text overlay.

She took to the caption section, where she told Jackky to never stop being her “happy place”.

“Happpppy Birthday my favorite human!! You are my strength, my comfort, and my biggest blessing. Thank you for being you, steady, supportive, and endlessly special. Wishing you a year full of success, laughter, and moments that make you truly happy.”

She added: Stay amazing and never stop being my happy place. Loveeeee you more than words can say @jackkybhagnani.”

On the work front, Rakul will next be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming film “Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.”

Talking about Jackky, he made his debut with Kal Kissne Dekha, which was released in 2009. He was then seen in F.A.L.T.U. Ajab Gazabb Love, Rangrezz, Youngistaan and Welcome To Karachi.

In 2016, he produced Sarbjit along with his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banner Pooja Entertainment.