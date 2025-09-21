Jackky Bhagnani says ‘love you to the moon & back’ to her ‘safe place’ Rakul Preet Singh

Mumbai: Filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani commemorated Wife Appreciation Day on Sunday by sharing a heartfelt post for his “safe space” Rakul Preet Singh.

“I love you to the moon & back,” Jaccky wrote on his IG.

Posting a video montage of some candid moments of Rakul on social media, he penned, “On Wife Appreciation Day…Today, I just want to pause and say how truly grateful I am for you. Thank you for being my best friend, my partner in crime, and the one who makes sure my healthy food somehow finds me, no matter where I am.”

Calling Rakul this “safe space”, Jaccky added, “But beyond all that, thank you for being my safe place, the person who knows me better than I know myself, and the one who makes even ordinary days feel extraordinary.”

“I love you to the moon and back — and then some. @rakulpreet (red heart emoji) #wifeappreciationday,” the post concluded.

Jaccky further included the “Keemti” track from “Mission Raniganj” in the backdrop.

Rakul and Jackky had been neighbors for a long time but had never crossed paths until the COVID-19 lockdown. During the pandemic, these two started interacting more frequently and ended up forming a close bond, which eventually transpired into love.

After being in a relationship for some time, Rakul and Jaccky finally exchanged wedding vows on February 21, 2024, in a stunning ceremony in Goa.

Talking about her professional commitments, Rakul will next be seen reprising her role as Ayesha Khurana in the highly-awaited sequel, “De De Pyaar De 2”. With Ajay Devgn playing Ashish Mehra once again in the second instalment of the franchise, the drama will also feature R. Madhavan as Dev Khurana, Ayesha’s father.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, “De De Pyaar De 2” will also see Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood in significant roles, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj doing cameo appearances.

“De De Pyaar De 2” is likely to release in the cinema halls on November 14.