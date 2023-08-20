Jadavpur University’s science faculty dean resigns

In his resignation letter, Professor Subenoy Chakraborty cited personal reason for his decision, sources at the university said.

Kolkata: Jadavpur University, already reeling under criticism over the death of a first-year undergraduate student, suffered yet another setback with the sudden resignation of its science faculty dean on Sunday.

“This is to inform you that I am resigning from the post of Dean, Faculty of Science, Jadavpur University due to some personal reason,” he wrote.

The resignation by Chakraborty, a senior professor at the university, comes a day after Buddhadeb Sau, the head of mathematics department at JU, was appointed interim vice-chancellor by Governor CV Ananda Bose, the ex-officio chancellor of the university.

