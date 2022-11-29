Jagan has no right to continue in power any longer: Bonda Uma

Amaravathi: Andhra Pradesh (AP) Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s futile efforts were exposed with the recent order of the Supreme Court in the murder of his paternal uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy, said TDP politburo member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao on Tuesday.

“How can CM Jagan, who could not protect the fundamental rights of the petitioners in this case, can protect the rights of the people of the state?” Bonda Uma questioned.

He said that the comments made by the Supreme Court in the murder case of Jagan’s uncle are a serious setback to him. The hearing of the case by the court has been transferred to Telangana and the CM should feel ashamed of it, he added.

Jagan Reddy’s family members have admitted that he had made use of the murder of his uncle for his personal and political gains and asked what answer Jagan has for the questions raised by his sister, Ms Sharmila. The comments made by the Supreme Court that the evidence is destroyed in this case and Mr Jagan knows pretty well who had destroyed the evidence, Bonda Uma remarked.