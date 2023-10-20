Jagan Mohan Rao wins Hyderabad Cricket Association prez post by 1 vote

Hyderabad: A Jagan Mohan Rao has been elected as the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) after he won the position by the narrowest of margins in the Apex Council polls conducted on Friday, October 20, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (RGIA).

Jagan Mohan won the seat by one vote with 63 votes, while Amarnath received 62 votes. Anil Kumar and PL Srinivas, the other contenders for president, received 34 and 10 votes, respectively.

Daljeet Singh of the Good Governance panel was elected for the vice president post who won it by a 17-vote majority, receiving 63 votes. T Srinivas with 46 votes and Sridhar with 41 were his closest competitors.

Also, Basavaraju of the same panel was elected the joint secretary, narrowly defeating Chitti Sridhar by one vote. Sridhar received 59 votes, while Basavaraju received 60. The other two competitors were Noel David with 40 votes and Satish with 8 votes.

CJ Srinivas Rao of the United Members of the HCA panel became the new treasurer with 66 votes after defeating his nearest challenger, Sanjeev who bagged 33 votes.