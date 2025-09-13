Jagan would govern from Amaravati if re-elected: YSRCP leader

Amaravati: YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, if re-elected in 2029 state assembly polls, would govern from Amaravati, senior party leader S Ramakrishna Reddy said.

Ramakrishna Reddy’s remarks assume significance given the previous YSRCP government’s push for decentralised development under a three capital plan.

Statement indicates YSRCP’s stance

The statement also indicates a possible shift in the party’s stance on Amaravati after its loss in the 2024 assembly polls.

Ramakrishna Reddy said Amaravati already has essential infrastructure such as the Secretariat, Assembly and High Court, which are necessary for administration.

“If Jagan Mohan Reddy returns to power, he will remain in Amaravati and run his government from there,” said Ramakrishna Reddy, speaking during a conclave on Friday.

Naidu burdening AP with heavy loans: Reddy

According to Ramakrishna Reddy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is taking heavy loans, which are contributing to a massive financial burden.

Amidst this backdrop he questioned how these unsustainable borrowings would be repaid.

The YSRCP leader also suggested that a capital could be developed between Vijayawada and Guntur in 500 acres, which could easily expand into a mega city.

Earlier, Jagan Mohan Reddy had proposed that the state could have three capitals, an executive capital in Visakhapatnam, a legislative capital in Amaravati and a judiciary capital in Kurnool.