Jagan writes to PM, refutes Andhra CM’s claims of adultration in Tirupati laddus

Amaravati: With the use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus snowballing into a big controversy, YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday, September 22, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take prompt action against those making false allegations against his party to tarnish its image.

In a letter to PM Modi, Jagan urged him to swiftly act against the baseless allegations made by Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu regarding the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The YSRCP chief strongly condemned Naidu for spreading malicious propaganda about the purity of the ghee used in the preparation of the sacred Tirupati laddus, a prasadam cherished by millions of Hindu devotees across the globe.

He pointed out that CM Naidu’s reckless and politically motivated statements have hurt the sentiments of devotees and tarnished the sanctity of the world-renowned TTD.

Jagan emphasised the robustness of the long-standing procurement processes and quality checks in place at TTD to ensure that only the highest quality ingredients are used in preparing the prasadam.

The letter provided details about the strict e-tendering process, NABL-accredited lab tests, and the multi-level checks that are conducted before any material is used, highlighting that even during the TDP regime, similar measures were in place.

Also Read Lab tests confirm animal fat used in Tirumala laddus, claims Andhra govt

Jagan expressed concerns over the harm these allegations could cause to the reputation of TTD and the faith of millions of devotees.

The letter comes in light of the completion of 100 days of the new government, during which Naidu made the controversial remarks at a political meeting, two months after the ghee tanker in question was rejected by TTD’s rigorous quality control system.

Jagan reiterated that Naidu’s baseless claims are nothing short of an attempt to divert attention from the failures of his government and to further his political agenda.

The YSRCP chief requested PM Modi’s intervention to protect the sanctity of the Tirupati temple and to prevent any further damage to the sentiments of devotees.