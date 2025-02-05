‘Jagananna 2.0’ will be different, YSRCP chief tells party cadres

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday told party cadres that they will see a different and stronger ‘Jagananna 2.0’.

Addressing a meeting of YSRCP corporators of Vijayawada and key party leaders, he said ‘Jagananna 2.0’ will operate differently, focusing on protecting and supporting every party worker.

YSRCP workers and supporters of Jagan fondly call him Jagananna or elder brother Jagan.

The former chief minister felt that Jagananna 1.0 could not do much for the party workers.

He exuded confidence that YSRCP will return to power in the state and will rule the state for the next 30 years.

YS Jagan alleged that the YSRCP cadre was facing harassment under the current Telugu Desam Party-led coalition government. He assured the cadre that he was closely monitoring the difficulties they were facing and pledged his unwavering support.

“When in opposition, challenges are inevitable. But we must remain steadfast in our values. Hardships don’t last forever. I faced unjust imprisonment for 16 months due to political conspiracies by Congress and TDP. Yet, I never took a step back. With the people’s trust, I became the Chief Minister, and I assure you — our party will return to power and rule the state for the next 30 years,” he asserted.

Highlighting his government’s achievements, Jagan Mohan Reddy said despite financial constraints and even during COVID-19 crisis, they never made excuses and continued welfare schemes without interruption. “Ours is the only government in India that meticulously implemented 99 per cent of its manifesto promises,” he claimed.

He lashed out at the current government, stating that in just nine months, the coalition government has destroyed key institutions and failed to implement its promised ‘Super Six’ schemes. “Scams have become rampant, with kickbacks from MLAs to the Chief Minister himself. People will soon hold them accountable, which is why they are resorting to undemocratic governance through the ‘Red Book Constitution’,” he said.

Referring to the defection of 13 YSRCP corporators in Vijayawada after the elections, Jagan praised the 38 loyal corporators who stood firm against TDP’s pressure tactics. He also pointed out that in every local body election held post-Assembly polls, YSRCP achieved a clean sweep, proving the people’s continued trust in the party.

Slamming the TDP-led government’s failure in implementing its electoral promises, he said they promised Rs 15,000 for students, Rs 18,000 for mothers, Rs 45,000 for elderly women, and Rs 36,000 for unemployed youth. Farmers were promised Rs 20,000 annually. But now, people are confronting them at every doorstep, demanding answers.

The YSRCP alleged that the state’s education and healthcare sectors are collapsing. “During our rule, government schools were upgraded to CBSE standards, classrooms were digitised, and even private schools began competing with public institutions. Today, all those reforms have been undone. The ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme is gone, digital classrooms have vanished, and government school enrollment has declined sharply,” he lamented.

He also highlighted YSRCP’s revolutionary healthcare initiatives, such as the Aarogyasri expansion, village clinics, and the Family Doctor system, which provided quality healthcare to the poor. “Today, government hospitals are in shambles, network hospitals are refusing Aarogyasri patients, and Rs 3,000 crore in pending medical bills has crippled the system,” he said, drawing a stark comparison between his governance and the current administration.