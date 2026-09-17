Jagga Reddy lauds advocate on padayatra seeking Rahul as PM

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Jagga Reddy on Thursday, September 17, lauded Venkateshwarulu, an advocate of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, for initiating a padayatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir with the objective of seeing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi become the Prime Minister of India.

On Thursday, the advocate reached the TPCC district head quarters in Sangareddy. Upon his arrival, Jagga Reddy welcomed the yatra, felicitated Venkateswarlu and expressed solidarity by joining the march. So far, Venkateswarlu has covered about 1,590 kilometres across four states as part of his journey.

“During the padayatra, Venkateswarlu is interacting with people from different walks of life, including those at hotels, roadside tea stalls, farms and industrial establishments, gathering their views on national issues and leadership,” the TPCC working president said.

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The padayatra, which began in Kanyakumari and will conclude in Kashmir, it is expected to cover approximately 4,500 km. While on the journey, the advocate aims to meet over 2 lakh people and collect their opinions.

He also wants to highlight the Gandhi family’s sacrifices for India and Rahul’s efforts and campaigns for the people of the country. Reddy promised to take Venkateshwarulu to meet Gandhi at the end of the padayatra.