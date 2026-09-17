Jagga Reddy lauds advocate on padayatra seeking Rahul as PM

Reddy promised to take Venkateshwarulu to meet Gandhi at the end of the padayatra.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
TPCC Working President with Venkateshwarulu
TPCC Working President with Venkateshwarulu (Image: Times of India)

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Jagga Reddy on Thursday, September 17, lauded Venkateshwarulu, an advocate of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, for initiating a padayatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir with the objective of seeing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi become the Prime Minister of India.

On Thursday, the advocate reached the TPCC district head quarters in Sangareddy. Upon his arrival, Jagga Reddy welcomed the yatra, felicitated Venkateswarlu and expressed solidarity by joining the march. So far, Venkateswarlu has covered about 1,590 kilometres across four states as part of his journey.

“During the padayatra, Venkateswarlu is interacting with people from different walks of life, including those at hotels, roadside tea stalls, farms and industrial establishments, gathering their views on national issues and leadership,” the TPCC working president said.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The padayatra, which began in Kanyakumari and will conclude in Kashmir, it is expected to cover approximately 4,500 km. While on the journey, the advocate aims to meet over 2 lakh people and collect their opinions.

He also wants to highlight the Gandhi family’s sacrifices for India and Rahul’s efforts and campaigns for the people of the country. Reddy promised to take Venkateshwarulu to meet Gandhi at the end of the padayatra.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
Back to top button