Jagtial bus catches fire in Mumbai

Fortunately, all passengers on board escaped unharmed.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st January 2026 10:45 am IST
fire in Mumbai
Bus catches fire.

Hyderabad: A private bus traveling from Jagtial to Mumbai was suddenly engulfed in flames. A total of 35 passengers were traveling on the bus.

Fortunately, all passengers on board escaped unharmed.

All passengers reached destination

The bus, which had originated from Jagitial, had successfully completed its trip and dropped off all passengers at their destination.

According to initial reports, the driver was parking the now-empty bus when flames suddenly erupted from the engine compartment.

Officials suspect an electrical short circuit as the likely cause of the rapid fire.

Statements of witnesses

Witnesses described the terrifying speed of the incident. The entire bus was engulfed by fire shortly after the first signs of smoke.

Later, firefighters doused the fire.

