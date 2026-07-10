Jagtial youth stranded in Saudi Arabia seeks rescue in viral video

Aravind alleged he was lured to Saudi Arabia with the promise of a job but was abandoned in a desert and forced to work as a shepherd.

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Young man in yellow shirt speaking in a viral video about stranded youth in Saudi Arabia.
Jagtial youth stranded in Saudi Arabia seeks rescue in viral video. Photo: DC.

Hyderabad: A video purportedly showing a youth from Telangana’s Jagtial district stranded in Saudi Arabia has gone viral on social media, with the man appealing to the Indian authorities for help to return home.

The youth, identified as Aravind, claimed in the video that he was cheated by an agent who promised him a job in Saudi Arabia but allegedly abandoned him in a remote desert area to work as a shepherd.

According to Aravind, he has been living in a small room without electricity and has been left without adequate food. He alleged that he was forced to work under harsh conditions and was denied basic amenities.

Subhan Bakery

He further claimed that when he asked for drinking water, he was told to consume the water meant for sheep. Aravind also alleged that his mobile SIM card was confiscated, leaving him unable to contact his family in India.

Arvind seeks help from Indian, Telangana govts

Appealing for intervention, Aravind urged the Indian government and Telangana authorities to rescue him, alleging that he had fallen victim to a fraudulent overseas employment agent identified as Vishnu.

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