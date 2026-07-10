Jagtial youth stranded in Saudi Arabia seeks rescue in viral video

Hyderabad: A video purportedly showing a youth from Telangana’s Jagtial district stranded in Saudi Arabia has gone viral on social media, with the man appealing to the Indian authorities for help to return home.

The youth, identified as Aravind, claimed in the video that he was cheated by an agent who promised him a job in Saudi Arabia but allegedly abandoned him in a remote desert area to work as a shepherd.

According to Aravind, he has been living in a small room without electricity and has been left without adequate food. He alleged that he was forced to work under harsh conditions and was denied basic amenities.

He further claimed that when he asked for drinking water, he was told to consume the water meant for sheep. Aravind also alleged that his mobile SIM card was confiscated, leaving him unable to contact his family in India.

Arvind seeks help from Indian, Telangana govts

Appealing for intervention, Aravind urged the Indian government and Telangana authorities to rescue him, alleging that he had fallen victim to a fraudulent overseas employment agent identified as Vishnu.