Jahangir Peer Dargah: Sewage overflow, bad roads cause inconvenience to pilgrims

Hyderabad: Thousands of pilgrims not only from Telangana but from various parts of India and other countries visit Jahangir Peer Dargah daily.

The dargah which is famously known as the JP dargah is managed by the Telangana State Wakf Board. Despite receiving huge donations, the concerned authorities have failed to provide basic infrastructure near the dargah.

Pilgrims who visit the dargah are facing a lot of difficulties due to sewerage overflow and bad roads leading to the shrine. They are struggling to reach the dargah even on foot.

Speaking to Siasat reporters, the local people said that the government and the concerned authorities in the Wakf Board are not paying attention to the difficulties begin faced by them and pilgrims. Apart from bad roads, garbage accumulated at the nearby lake has become the breeding ground for mosquitos and other flies.

Concerned authorities must take concrete steps to resolve the inconvenience being faced by the pilgrims and locals at Jahangir Peer Dargah.

Rahul Gandhi may visit JP dargah

The Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi is going to enter Telangana State on October 24. The Yatra will pass through many districts of the state including Hyderabad.

In the state, he is going to visit three important places of worship to spread the message of communal harmony.

As per media reports, he is likely to visit Chilkur Balaji temple, Medak Cathedral Church, and Jahangir Peer Dargah.

Jahangir Peer Dargah

Jahangir Peer Dargah is a 720-year-old shrine located in Inmulnarva village of Kothur Mandal in Ranga Reddy district.

Located 45 km away from Hyderabad, the dargah gets pilgrims not only from Telangana but from various parts of the world.

Even non-Muslims visit the dargah to offer prayers as they believe that their wishes will be fulfilled by visiting the shrine.