Jahangirpuri violence accused gets interim bail on humanitarian grounds

New Delhi: A court here has granted bail to an accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case on humanitarian grounds after his submission that there was no one in the family to look after his wife whose delivery is due after August 20.

“There is one minor son of the accused. The parents of the accused/applicant are living separately as the applicant had performed marriage against the wishes of his parents. Hence, prayer is made for grant of interim bail to the accused/applicant,” pleaded the accused Gulam Rasool.

As per the FIR, he was charged under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 307, 323, 427, 436, 109, 120 B, 34 of IPC and 25, 27 of the Arms Act.

The Public Prosecutor for the state has submitted that though the medical documents as well as the date of expected delivery are verified and found to be correct, they were opposing the present application as Rasool has been booked for serious offences of rioting, etc.

Also Read Deceased seer Narendra Giri’s disciples seek to withdraw their FIR

“He may flee away from the process of law. The situation in the area is still charged up and release of the applicant may again flare up the situation,” the prosecution argued.

After the submissions, in the recent order, the court said the documents in this regard are verified and found to be genuine. As per the report filed by the Investigating Authority, the wife of the accused is residing alone with one minor son, and the mother and father of the accused are residing separately though, in the same area, the court noted.

Accordingly, taking a humanitarian view, the accused Gulam Rasool admitted to interim bail for one week subject to furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000, the court said.

The court also told him not to leave Delhi without prior intimation and to remain in contact with the Investigating Officer. In case of a change of his residential address, he shall intimate the court about the same, the court directed.

On April 16, clashes broke out between two groups of people, belonging to different communities, during a Shobha Yatra procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. As many as eight police personnel and a civilian sustained injuries in the violence.