Despite heavy security in the state of Uttar Pradesh, mischievous individuals managed to create communal disharmony targeting mosques amid Holi celebrations. While Jai Shree Ram was painted on a mosque in Sambhal, attempts were made to smear colour on another mosque which was covered with Tarpaulin to ensure the sanctity of the religious structure.

These incidents surface despite claims of peaceful Holi processions in the state.

In one incident, a group of boys on Friday, March 14 allegedly sprayed colors and wrote “Jai Shree Ram” on the entrance of a mosque in the communally sensitive Sambhal district. The mosque committee filed a complaint at Hayatnagar police station, alleging that the accused named Veeresh, Brajesh, Satish, Harswaroop, Shivom, and Vinod also threw colors inside the mosque.

In a similar incident, in UP’s Aligarh, a group celebrating Holi with a procession outside the Abdul Karim Masjid at Abdul Karim Chowk attempted to throw colour on the structure despite it being covered with tarpaulin for Holi.

'Jai Shree Ram' painted on UP mosque,Holi colours thrown despite tarpaulin cover



Despite heavy security in the state of Uttar Pradesh, mischievous individuals managed to create communal disharmony targeting mosques amid Holi celebrations. While Jai Shree Ram was painted on a… pic.twitter.com/z6tz7NBm7S — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 14, 2025

The crowd also danced and sang to provocative songs while loudly shouting communal slogans, intentionally sparking tensions in the area.

However, a day earlier, police in Sambhal conducted a flag march to ensure law and order ahead of Friday prayers and Holi celebrations. Drones were deployed to monitor places of worship and celebration zones, while at least 100 mosques were covered with tarpaulin.







