‘Jai Shree Ram’ written on mosque walls in UP, case filed

The slogans were first spotted by a local resident who had come to open the doors for Friday prayers

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th November 2023 7:51 pm IST
Baghpat Jai Shree Ram
A few anti social elements inscribed 'Jai Shree Ram' on the walls and doors of a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district

In Uttar Pradesh’s Sarurpur Kalan village in Baghpat district, a mosque’s was desecrated and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan were written on its walls and doors. Local police said they have registered a case and they were on the look out for the miscreants.

The slogans were first spotted by a local resident named Babu Khan, who had come to open the doors for Friday prayers, November 3.

Also Read
UP: Imam forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at gunpoint, assaulted

Khan saw ‘Jai Shri Ram’ written at many places on the mosque walls. The police were informed right away who then got the walls painted.

MS Education Academy

According to police, the act was conducted during nighttime by anti-social elements. The matter was being currently investigated and the culprits will be arrested soon, a police officer said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th November 2023 7:51 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button