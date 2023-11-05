‘Jai Shree Ram’ written on mosque walls in UP, case filed

In Uttar Pradesh’s Sarurpur Kalan village in Baghpat district, a mosque’s was desecrated and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan were written on its walls and doors. Local police said they have registered a case and they were on the look out for the miscreants.

The slogans were first spotted by a local resident named Babu Khan, who had come to open the doors for Friday prayers, November 3.

Khan saw ‘Jai Shri Ram’ written at many places on the mosque walls. The police were informed right away who then got the walls painted.

According to police, the act was conducted during nighttime by anti-social elements. The matter was being currently investigated and the culprits will be arrested soon, a police officer said.