Jai Shri Ram bolo, tabhi prasad milega, says BJP worker

Uttar Pradesh: An elderly Muslim man was forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram‘ during a prasad distribution event in Uttar Pradesh.

A video has emerged on social media platforms showing the visibly uncomfortable senior citizen standing in front of Luvkush Ojha, whose Facebook profile says he is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ojha asks the Muslim to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram‘ and ‘Jai Shri Krishna‘ if he needs food.

“Jai Shri Ram bologe tabhi prasad milega (You will get prasad only if you chant Jai Shri Ram),” Ojha tells the Muslim man, who obliges.

The event was at a BJP office in Dumariyaganj town on the auspicious occasion of the seventh Bada Mangal.

Recently, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Indians are allegedly slandering the country’s global reputation by saying its minorities, especially the Muslims, do not feel safe.

He argued that, in contrast, religious minorities from neighbouring countries seek refuge in India.

He maintained that such criticism vilifies India and is a disservice to the nation. “It is not targeting the Indian government. By saying Muslims are not safe in India, you are maligning the character of our nation,” stressing that minorities enjoy constitutional protections and freedoms.