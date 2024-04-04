‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan won’t provide food or jobs: KTR

Hyderabad: During a parliamentary meeting in Malkajgiri, BRS working president KTR told the party workers to tell the youth that chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ won’t solve their livelihood challenges.

Highlighting BRS’s secular stance, he stressed the importance of employment over mere slogans. KTR stressed on the need for tangible actions that address unemployment rather than relying solely on emotions.

Asserting that competition in Malkajgiri is with the BJP, KTR criticised Eatala Rajender’s silence on Modi’s contributions to the constituency.

He questioned Modi’s decade-long impact compared to KCR’s developmental achievements. KTR underscored KCR’s initiatives in welfare and infrastructure development over the past decade, contrasting them with Modi’s alleged neglect of Malkajgiri.

Addressing the alleged submission to Modi, KTR reject the notion that KCR’s family bows to Modi, highlighting KCR’s commitment to Telangana’s welfare.

He highlighted KCR’s efforts and the party’s intention to outline KCR’s accomplishments to the public, underscoring the party’s focus on local development rather than political gestures.