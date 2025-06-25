Mumbai: Bollywood is all set to bring the grand story of Ramayana to the big screen, and fans can’t wait. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, known for hits like Dangal and Chhichhore, this movie has been in the news from the very beginning. With Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, the excitement around the film has only grown.

From the first leaked pictures of Ranbir and Sai on set, to the buzz about who’s playing what role, Ramayana has always stayed in the spotlight. This film is planned as a two-part movie, with Part 1 releasing in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in 2027. It’s also said to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever, with a budget of around Rs. 835 crore. Fans can expect powerful storytelling, top-class visuals, and strong performances.

Jaideep Ahlawat Turned Down the Role of Vibhishana

But did you know that one popular actor was offered a key role and had to say no?

Jaideep Ahlawat, best known for his role in Paatal Lok, recently shared that he was offered the role of Vibhishana, Raavan’s brother. But he had to turn it down because of date issues.

In an interview, Jaideep said, “Offer hua tha. Par woh timing match nahi ho rahi thi (The role was offered to me, but the timings did not match).”

He explained that since Vibhishana and Raavan’s scenes needed to be shot together, their schedules had to align. “Unko ek particular timing chahiye tha kyuki Vibhishan ke saath Ravana ka hona zaroori hain… toh do actors ke dates ke saath match hona tha. I’m sure Ravana ki dates mujh se zyada important hogi (They wanted a particular timing for the two actors who would be playing Vibhishan and Ravana, which did not happen. I am sure the dates of the actor playing Ravana are more important).” he added.

Star Cast

Along with Ranbir and Sai, the film features a stunning cast:

Yash from KGF as Raavan

Sunny Deol as Hanuman

Ravi Dubey as Lakshman

Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi

Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha

Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari

With such big stars on board, Ramayana is being made on a grand scale and promises to be something truly special.

Even though Jaideep isn’t part of the film, the hype for Ramayana is still going strong. With a fantastic team, strong story, and stunning visuals, this movie is shaping up to be a historic cinematic event.