Jailed NSUI activists released from Chanchalguda prison

Hyderabad: The jailed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) activists lodged in Chanchalguda jail were released on bail on Tuesday evening.

After the release of NSUI activists, led by its president Venkat Balamoor they were given a warm welcome by the congress workers near the jail.

The released activists were garlanded and were taken in the form of a rally. The traffic came to a stand still after the scores of congress workers thronged near Chanchalguda jail this evening.

The NSUI activists were arrested by the Hyderabad police, for protesting at the Osmania University Vice-Chancellor’s office when the AICC leader Rahul Gandhi was denied permission to interact with them.

The students were booked for allegedly breaking the window panes of the VC’s office door while staging a protest.

They also raised slogans against the VC and the government and charged Prof. Ravinder with acting at the behest of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The NSUI activists, led by its president Venkat Balamoor, were also booked for unlawful assembly and rioting on a complaint lodged by a woman constable. Later they were sent to judicial custody for 14 days. days.

Last week Rahul Gandhi visited the Chanchalguda jail and met the jailed NSUI workers.