Jaipur: 5 dead, 37 injured in fire after truck carrying chemical collides with other vehicles

Jaipur: Five people were burnt alive and 37 injured in a major fire incident on the Jaipur-Ajmer national highway here on Friday morning after a truck loaded with a chemical collided with some other vehicles, police said.

They said around 30 trucks and other vehicles were gutted in the fire.

“Five people have died and 37 are injured,” Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph told PTI.

Rajasthan CM visits hospital

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the SMS Hospital, where the injured are admitted, and spoke to doctors there. He issued directions to ensure proper treatment of those injured.

Sharma also visited the site of the accident.

In a post in Hindi on X, the chief minister said, “Deeply saddened to hear the news of casualties in the gas tanker fire incident on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway. As soon as the information about the incident was received, I went to the SMS Hospital and directed the doctors there to provide immediate necessary medical facilities and take proper care of the injured.”

“Rescue work by the administration is underway,” he added.

VIDEO | Rajasthan: A gas tanker caught fire on Ajmer Road in #Jaipur earlier today. Several vehicles were also gutted in fire. More details are awaited.#JaipurNews



(Full video available on PTI videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/kIJcm3AQRJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 20, 2024

SHO of Bhankrota Manish Gupta said, “It was very difficult to control the fire. Fire brigade teams were not able to reach the burning vehicles. There were three petrol pumps in the affected area but fortunately, they are safe.”

More than 25 ambulances reached the spot and shifted the victims to the hospital.

A nearly 300-metre stretch of the highway was affected by the accident. Traffic movement was stopped, leading to a long queue of vehicles.